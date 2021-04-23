Left Menu

Ind-Ra revises FY22 GDP growth forecast to 10.1 pc

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Friday revised down FY22 real GDP growth forecast to 10.1 per cent from earlier projection of 10.4 per cent, mainly due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections and slower pace of vaccination.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:23 IST
Ind-Ra revises FY22 GDP growth forecast to 10.1 pc
The revision assumes the second wave of pandemic to start subsiding by mid-May. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Friday revised down FY22 real GDP growth forecast to 10.1 per cent from earlier projection of 10.4 per cent, mainly due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections and slower pace of vaccination. The revision assumes the second wave of pandemic to start subsiding by mid-May.

Ind-Ra said the impact of second wave will not be as disruptive as the administrative response is likely to be confined to regional/local lockdowns and containment zones. Moreover, unlike the first wave, the administrative response is not abrupt and is unfolding gradually in a graded manner.

Besides, households, businesses and other economic agents are better prepared and there is a significant amount of learning by doing, which can help them withstand and navigate through the second wave of crisis. Lastly, the rollout of Covid-19 vaccine since January 16 will enhance safety and reduce fear element among vaccinated economic agents.

Ind-Ra said rural demand is likely to remain resilient in view of good rabi harvest and prospects of a near normal monsoon forecast for 2021 by the India Meteorological Department. Although urban demand is still recovering and may get adversely impacted by the second wave of infections, the demand from contact-intensive sectors is likely to strengthen due to the ongoing vaccination drive.

The demand-side component of GDP namely private final consumption expenditure, government final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation are now expected to grow at 11.8 per cent, 11 per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively in FY22 as against the earlier forecast of 11.2 per cent, 11.3 per cent and 9.4 per cent respectively. Real GDP in FY22 is estimated to come in at Rs 148.2 lakh crore which is 10.7 per cent lower than FY22 GDP trend value. Consumption slowdown is estimated to contribute 63.4 per cent of the decline followed by investment 47.7 per cent, said Ind-Ra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Defence ministry decides to airlift 23 oxygen generation plants from Germany

The defence ministry has decided to airlift 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany as several states reeled under an acute shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Friday.They said e...

Nagpur: Man killed by friend for not returning Rs 4,500

A man was killed allegedly by his friend for not repaying a Rs 4,500 loan he had taken from the latter, Nagpur police said on Friday.On Thursday evening, the two had a fight after the deceased refused to return the money, Deputy Commissione...

Dutch Supreme Court adviser: Reject Russia's Yukos appeal

A key legal adviser to the Dutch Supreme Court on Friday recommended dismissing Russias appeal against the reinstatement of a USD 50 billion compensation award to former shareholders of the Yukos oil company.The Advocate Generals advisory o...

Biden's climate summit zeroes in on technology to help fight global warming

U.S. President Joe Bidens energy secretary told a climate summit clean technology is our generations moonshot on Friday, the second and final day of an event that is seeking to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Biden called the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021