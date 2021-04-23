Left Menu

Maha: 3 rly staffers hurt while working on overhead equipment

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:49 IST
Three railway employees sustained burn injuries after coming in contact with an overhead wire at Titwala station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon hours when the three men who were carrying out maintenance work on the overheard equipment came in contact with the wire, the railway spokesperson said.

The trio was rushed to a Kalyan-based railway hospital for treatment, where their condition is stable now, he said, adding that a report is being prepared on the incident.

