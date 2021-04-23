Left Menu

Pound rebounds on economic data, set for second week of gains vs. dollar

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 1.5%. On top of retail sales, a survey showed a deluge of orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its restrictions, pointing to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit economy.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 20:09 IST
Pound rebounds on economic data, set for second week of gains vs. dollar

Sterling rebounded on Friday from a sharp fall on Thursday, on track for a second week of gains against the dollar after strong retail sales data and business surveys showed Britain's economy might already be recovering from its worst annual contraction in 300 years.

British retail sales rocketed last month as consumers prepared for a partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, according to official data that also showed record peacetime government borrowing. Sales volumes leapt by 5.4% in March from February, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 1.5%.

On top of retail sales, a survey showed a deluge of orders swept through British businesses in April as the country lifted some of its restrictions, pointing to a rapid rebound for the pandemic-hit economy. The preliminary "flash" reading of the UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 60.0 in April from 56.4 in March, its highest reading since November 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a smaller rise to 58.2.

After having erased its gains this week on Thursday, the pound was once again set for a weekly gain on Friday, trading 0.1% higher on the day at $1.3848 by 1415 GMT. Against the euro, sterling was 0.2% lower at 86.04 pence , having hit its lowest levels in a week against the single currency.

"Strong PMI data is more evident in the FX markets where both the pound and the euro are capitalising on the weaker U.S. dollar," said Sophie Griffiths, market analyst, UK & EMEA at OANDA. "Better-than-expected retail sales data is also underpinning the pound." POSITIVES PRICED IN

There was other bright news. British consumer sentiment rose to its highest since the start of the COVID pandemic this month, a closely watched survey showed on Friday, but the increase was smaller than economists had expected.

British manufacturers' hopes for an economic rebound rose to their strongest in 48 years this month as the country began to recover. Sterling was the best performing G10 currency in 2021 two months ago, on hopes Britain's lead in COVID-19 vaccinations would lead to a quicker economic rebound relative to peers. However, that lead has since ebbed amid factors boosting demand for other currencies, notably the dollar, which has recently been lifted by a jump in Treasury yields.

Analysts also warn of political risks such as upcoming Scottish elections in May which could once again raise the possibility of a Scottish independence referendum and violence in Northern Ireland. "Many positives are in the price of the pound and this is reflected in market positioning as well as FX valuation," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

"There has been little focus on downside risks like the loss of the GBP vaccine advantage in recent weeks, the May 6 Scottish elections, as well as the potential for a renewed weakness of global risk sentiment in May and June because of a renewed spike in UST yields on the back of strong US data." This suggests the risks for sterling/dollar are on the downside in coming weeks, Marinov said.

Speculators' net long position on the pound versus the dollar rebounded in the week to April 13 after slipping to its lowest since February in the previous week, futures data from the CFTC showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe levels T20 series 1-1 after Pakistan 99 all out

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a Twenty20 when the visitor collapsed from 78-3 to 99 all out on Friday.That gave the Zimbabweans, who were defending a meager total of 118-9, a 19-run win to tie the series 1-1 and a chance in t...

Saudi bans Lebanese produce because of drug smuggling

Saudi Arabia will ban Lebanese fruits and vegetables entering the kingdom or passing through it because those shipments have been increasingly used to smuggle drugs, the official news agency reported Friday.The ban, ordered by the kingdoms ...

Biden urges world to make good on climate commitments

U.S. President Joe Biden called on nations to work together on a transition to clean energy on Friday, the second and final day of a climate summit he hosted to rally world ambition to reduce global warming. Nations that work together to in...

France reports people 5,962 in intensive care units for COVID-19

French health authorities reported that 5,962 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Friday, down by 19 versus a day earlier, but the figure remains at a very high level as the country prepares to exit its third lockdown.The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021