Citroen India bags over 1k bookings of C5 Aircross; commences deliveries

Automaker Citroen India on Friday said it bagged over 1,000 bookings for its flagship SUV C5 Aircross.

The company, which assembles the SUV at its Thiruvallur-based manufacturing plant, said it has now commenced the deliveries of the model.

''Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status-quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India,'' Citroen India Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Roland Bouchara said in a statement.

With over 1,000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and the automaker is looking forward to its journey in India, he added.

The three trims of the C5 Aircross are priced between Rs 29.9 lakh and Rs 31.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Citroen is a part of the Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA.

