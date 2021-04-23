Maha: 2 prisoners escape from COVID centre, 4 cops suspended

Maha: 2 prisoners escape from COVID centre, 4 cops suspendedPTI | Thane | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:32 IST
Four policemen were placed under suspension after two prisoners admitted in a COVID care centre escaped on Friday in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said.
The two escaped at around 4:30am from a washroom situated on the 15th floor of a complex being used as a COVID care centre, the official said.
''The two were among 30 inmates from Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan admitted there on April 19. Four policemen on duty at the COVID care centre have been suspended. Efforts are on to nab the two,'' said the Kongaon police station official.
