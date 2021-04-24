KIIT ranked 201+ globally in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

Left Menu

Deeds are the best answer to injurious words. That way Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar remains a torch bearer among the fraternity and its achievements don't require a spokesman.

KIIT University Ranked 201 - 300. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Deeds are the best answer to injurious words. That way Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar remains a torch bearer among the fraternity and its achievements don't require a spokesman. KIIT has been placed among the top universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings-2021 announced on 21st April 2021. KIIT's commitment to sustenance and Equity gets recognition by THE.

On the yardsticks of community-based university and impact of university, every year the Times Higher Education conducts rankings of higher education institutions across the globe. As KIIT has been fulfilling all criteria of United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, THE has given 201 plus rank to KIIT in the overall Impact ranking. The Impact Rankings of the Times Higher Education evaluates the social responsibility of universities across the world. Also, it has been ranked 86th in 'Reduced Inequalities' of SDG. For this, it has ranked within 100 universities of the world at least in a single parameter. KIIT has got the rank 101 plus in 'Partnership for The Goals' and 201 plus in 'Quality Education & Peace and Justice & Strong Institutions each. It is the only university in eastern India to achieve such an impressive rank. In 2020 KIIT was ranked in 501 plus. KIIT was also the winner of 'Awards Asia 2020' in the category 'Workplace of the Year' by the Times Higher Education.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A very comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas like research, stewardship, outreach and teaching was done by the Times Higher Education. KIIT has been progressing with impressive ranks in quality teaching, research, publication, etc. What is more noteworthy is that KIIT has been carrying out its social responsibility with sincerity and dedication since its inception.

"A few institutions and universities are getting featured in the world rankings, which itself is a matter of pride for the state. We are happy that KIIT Deemed to be University is among the top in the Impact Rankings of the Times Higher Education (THE), as it has tried to maintain excellence in social responsibility," said Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

