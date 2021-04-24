Left Menu

Mahindra Finance Q4 PAT down 32 pc at Rs 150 crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 150 crore during the quarter ended March 31, down 32 per cent as against Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 11:15 IST
Mahindra Finance Q4 PAT down 32 pc at Rs 150 crore
The company is a leading financer for automotive and tractors including pre-owned vehicle segment. Image Credit: ANI

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has reported standalone profit after tax of Rs 150 crore during the quarter ended March 31, down 32 per cent as against Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax fell by 41 per cent to Rs 171 crore from Rs 292 crore while pre-provision operating profits stood at Rs 1,057 crore, marking a growth of 9 per cent in the year-on period.

The leading provider of financial services in rural and semi-urban markets said its total income declined marginally by 1.4 per cent at Rs 2,638 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,676 crore in Q4 FY20. However, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.80 per share on equity share of Rs 2 each which works out to 40 per cent.

Mahindra Finance said total disbursements totalled Rs 19,001 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 32,381 crore in the same period of last financial, dropping by 41 per cent. Loan assets stood at Rs 64,608 crore compared to Rs 68,089 crore. Resultantly, the net NPA ratio of the company stands at 3.97 per cent.

"The final impact of this pandemic is very uncertain and the actual impact may be different than that estimated based on the conditions prevailing as at the date of approval of these financial results," said Mahindra Finance. "The management will continue to closely monitor the material changes in the macro-economic factors impacting the operations."

The company's capital and debt position is strong, and asset and liability management position is well balanced. As on March 31, the total investment book stood at Rs 11,607 crore compared to Rs 5,911 crore as on March 31 last year. The company has been duly servicing its debt obligations, maintains a healthy capital adequacy ratio and has adequate capital and financial resources to run its business.

The standalone assets under management comprising loan assets and investments stood at Rs 81,689 crore as on March 31 as against Rs 77,160 crore as on the corresponding date last year, registering a growth of 6 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Justice NV Ramana sworn in as 48th Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.Justice Ramana took the oath at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime M...

Rugby-Reds negotiate for Queensland return amid Perth COVID lockdown

The Queensland Rugby Union QRU is in negotiations with the state government to allow its Super Rugby team to return home without having to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine ahead of their championship final on May 8. Perth was sent into a...

China names Mars rover for traditional fire god

Chinas first Mars rover will be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced Saturday.The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb 24 and is due to land in May to look for evidence of lif...

Maha awaits court nod for use of 5,000 seized Remdesivir vials

Even as Maharashtra is locked in a tussle with the Centre over the supply of Remdesivir medicine used in the treatment of coronavirus patients, around 5,000 vials of this anti-viral drug seized by the state agencies are lying unused pending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021