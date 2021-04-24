Left Menu

At least 8 dead in glacier avalanche in India's Himalayan state - official

At least eight people died and 384 were rescued after a glacier broke triggering an avalanche close to the Indo-China border in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday, a government official said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:21 IST
At least 8 dead in glacier avalanche in India's Himalayan state - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least eight people died and 384 were rescued after a glacier broke triggering an avalanche close to the Indo-China border in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday, a government official said. "Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are in progress," a defense ministry official told reporters on Saturday, adding that six of those rescued were in critical condition.

The road access was cut off at 4-5 locations due to multiple landslides after an avalanche struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday evening, the official said. A state official also confirmed that at least 8 persons had died and more than 300 were rescued by the army personnel.

Efforts are being made to revive the communication network as roads are closed due to heavy snowfall, Tirath Singh Rawat, chief minister of the state said in a Tweet after an aerial survey of the area. A glacier breaking up and landslides in the state in February resulted in a flash flood that left more than 200 dead and swept away two-state hydroelectric projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand glacier burst: 384 rescued so far, 6 of them critical

As many as 384 persons have been rescued so far while six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment, a day after a glacier burst incident took place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Ei...

Sachin Tendulkar recovers from COVID-19, to donate plasma

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said he has recovered from COVID-19 and will donate plasma when he is eligible.Tendulkar, celebrating his 48th birthday on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on March 27 and had to be b...

Nitin Gadkari receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Nagpur

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute Of Medical Science AIIMS, Nagpur. Union Minister nitingadkari ji took the second dose of the COVID-19 vacci...

Special corridor facilitated for oxygen tanker to reach Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in eastern Delhi

The Delhi Police on Saturday created a green corridor and helped Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the eastern part of the national capital to get an oxygen tanker, officials said.According to police, a message and call was received from the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021