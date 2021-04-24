Left Menu

Punjab shuts iron, steel industries to divert oxygen for medical use

With many hospitals reporting a shortage of oxygen amid spiralling coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of operations at the states iron and steel industry to divert oxygen for medical use.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 18:30 IST
Punjab shuts iron, steel industries to divert oxygen for medical use

With many hospitals reporting a shortage of oxygen amid spiralling coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Saturday ordered the closure of operations at the state's iron and steel industry to divert oxygen for medical use. Oxygen along with LPG is used in induction, arc furnaces and rolling mills to cut and shape the iron and steel items to be used by different industry verticals. Iron and steel units are mostly concentrated in Ludhiana and Mandi Gobindgarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also ordered immediate establishment of oxygen control rooms at the state and district-level.

Ordering closure of industrial operations at iron and steel plants, said the CM in a statement, adding that the state government will convey its decision to the Centre. The move has come hours after six patients died at a private hospital in Amritsar due to oxygen shortage. Taking stock of the situation, the CM said the current allocation of oxygen to Punjab is not sufficient to meet its needs and said he has already taken up the matter with the Centre, seeking an increase in quota on an urgent basis.

Sudden influx of patients from neighbouring states has put an added burden on the oxygen requirements of Punjab, the CM noted.

The CM also asked for a feasibility report from the Power Department on the use of thermal plants for providing oxygen for medical use.

Punjab has witnessed a sharp increase in demand for oxygen over the past a few days. The demand for oxygen currently stands at 250 metric tonnes per day and is further expected to go up to 300 MT in coming days on account of spiralling COVID cases.

Reacting to reports of increase in the price of oxygen by suppliers, Amarinder Singh asked Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation to discuss, negotiate and settle the pricing with bulk suppliers and inform the Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research, on the final decision.

The CM also ordered Punjab Health Systems Corporation to procure 100 more oxygen concentrators, including 50 approved earlier, in addition to 234 already being used in COVID facilities, the statement said. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

NYC offers walk-up vaccinations for all ages

Appointments are no longer necessary at any of the coronavirus vaccination sites run by New York City. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced anyone eligible for the vaccine could walk up to any of the citys mass vaccination sites and get a shot. T...

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana given e-property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

House owners in 1,308 villages of Haryana were given e-property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi launched virtually the distribution of e-property cards under the Survey of Villages...

Clashes on Gaza border as Ramadan violence flares in Jerusalem

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Saturday drawing retaliatory air strikes, the Israeli military said, after nightly Ramadan clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police resumed in Jerusalem. ...

Rental in Delhi's Khan mkt down 14% in 2020; 80% of high street retail mkts saw dip in rent:Report

Delhis upscale Khan Market has witnessed 14 per cent decline in rental during the last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is ranked 21st in the most expensive high street retail location in Asia Pacific region, according to Cushman Wakefi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021