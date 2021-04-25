Left Menu

Among beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years, 4,76,83,792 got the first dose and 23,30,238 the second dose.In another significant development, India has now become the fastest country in the world to cross the landmark of 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:26 IST
India fastest in world to administer over 14 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has become the fastest country in the world to administer over 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, done in just 99 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 58.83 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, it said. So far, 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered across the country through 20,19,263 sessions, the ministry said citing a provisional report till 7 am.

These include 92,90,528 healthcare and 1,19,50,251 frontline workers who got the first dose, and 59,95,634 healthcare and 62,90,491 frontline workers who have taken the second dose.

Among the senior citizens, 4,96,55,753 have got the first dose and 77,19,730 the second done. Among beneficiaries aged between 45 and 60 years, 4,76,83,792 got the first dose and 23,30,238 the second dose.

''In another significant development, India has now become the fastest country in the world to cross the landmark of 14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. India achieved this feat in just 99 days,'' the ministry highlighted.

Over 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

On April 24, day 99 of the vaccination drive, 25,36,612 vaccine doses were administered. While 16,43,864 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25,732 sessions for the first dose, 8,92,748 received the second dose of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the immunisation of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. It later decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

