Arun Raste named new MD & CEO of NCDEX

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) on Sunday said Arun Raste will be its next managing director and CEO for a period of five years.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given approval to the appointment of Arun Raste as MD and CEO of NCDEX for a period of 5 years, the agri commodity exchange said in a statement.

Raste will join NCDEX in due course of time, the NCDEX added.

Raste is currently associated with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as an Executive Director and prior to NDDB, he has worked with organisations like IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NABARD, ACC Cement, and a non-profit NGO IRFT. He had also served as a Director on the Board of Indian Immunological and Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable. Earlier this month, NCDEX in a statement had said that Vijay Kumar had bid adieu to the exchange following completion of his extended term as the Managing Director and CEO.

After his completion of the stipulated three years tenure, SEBI had given Kumar an extension of three months in January this year, it added.

NCDEX had also stated that the appointment of the new MD and CEO was underway as per the regulatory guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)