Left Menu

16 critical COVID-19 patients rescued after fire in hospital ICU in Gujarat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 26-04-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 02:33 IST
16 critical COVID-19 patients rescued after fire in hospital ICU in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.

No casualty was reported due to the blaze, they added.

A fire broke out in Ayush Hospital located on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building on Station Road in Surat at around 11.40 pm Sunday, after which sixteen patients admitted in the ICU were rescued and shifted to safer places with no casualty being reported in the incident, the officials said.

''There were sixteen patients in the ICU of the hospital located on the fifth floor of the building where the fire broke out. The fire department team rescued 11 patients, and the remaining five were shifted to safer places by the hospital staff before the fire team arrived,'' said Basant Pareek, In-charge Chief Fire Officer of Surat Municipal Commission (SMC).

The fire broke out after a blast in the air conditioner caused either due to the short circuit or overloading, he said.

Out of 11 patients rescued by the fire department personnel, five were taken to the SMIMER, a hospital run by the city cvic body, four to Sanjeevani Hospital, and the remaining two to other floors of the Ayush Hospital, Pareek said.

The officials were trying to find out the whereabouts of the remaining five patients who were rescued by the hospital staff, he said.

As many as fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the hospital after the fire was reported at around 11.40 pm, and the fire was brought under control within half an hour with the help of two tenders, Pareek said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil cuts number of vaccines expected to be delivered by 30%; India reports record rise in coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Guardiola eyes bigger prizes after League Cup win No.4

Even as his Manchester City players celebrated on the Wembley pitch after winning Sundays League Cup final, manager Pep Guardiola was already setting his sights on bigger prizes.Citys 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur -- a scoreline that did n...

Soccer-Racing Genk list Belgian Cup with 2-1 win over Standard Liege

Racing Genks Japan forward Junya Ito scored early in the second half and Theo Bongonda added a late second to secure a 2-1 win over Standard Liege in the Belgian Cup final on Sunday. Ito calmly finished a quick counter attack after Standard...

16 critical COVID-19 patients rescued after fire in hospital ICU in Gujarat

As many as 16 critical COVID-19 patients were rescued and shifted to safer places after a fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital here on Sunday night, officials said.No casualty was reported due to the blaze, they added.A fire brok...

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; Giuliani earns Razzie award for year's worst movie performances and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Oscar line-up is packed with firstsIts a year of multiple firsts at this years Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021