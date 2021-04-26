Left Menu

Gati-KWE upgrades logistics solution for SMEs

The logistics solutions of Gati-KWE for SMEs are customisable as per the budget and actual service requirements.The company also said it is intensifying its reach among SMEs in metros and Tier-II and III cities.Gati-KWE aims to enhance revenue share from the SME segment to 50 per cent from 30 per cent at present in the next two years, banking on differentiated service offerings, strong digital initiatives such as chatbot, AP integrations, automation, among others, the release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 15:40 IST
Allcargo Group company Gati-KWE has upgraded its logistics solutions for small and medium enterprises by integrating a gamut of customised products, a release said on Monday. Gati-KWE offers end-to-end logistics solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The logistics solutions of Gati-KWE for SMEs are customisable as per the budget and actual service requirements.

The company also said it is intensifying its reach among SMEs in metros and Tier-II and III cities.

Gati-KWE aims to enhance revenue share from the SME segment to 50 per cent from 30 per cent at present in the next two years, banking on differentiated service offerings, strong digital initiatives such as chatbot, AP integrations, automation, among others, the release said. By adding the new service features, Gati-KWE aims to propel growth-focused SMEs towards their goals and accelerate growth in the sector, the company added. ''We have always been an SME-centric organization and witnessed significant growth in this segment. Our deeper engagement with the SME sector has actually propelled us to expand our network and operational reach through continuous addition operating units and channel partners,'' Manish Jain, National Head-SME, Gati-KWE, said. SMEs have emerged as the engine of growth for the economy and due to the growing internet penetration, the geographical periphery of the potential markets for SMEs is always increasing, so is the growth potential, her added. ''Our tech-driven logistic solutions have been helping new-age growth-focused SMEs develop a well spread-out distribution network across India to scale businesses sustainably and grow exponentially,'' Jain said. To make the services more impactful, Gati-KWE is customising its services as per the specific requirements of SMEs, Jain stated.

Apart from offering technologically advanced domestic air and surface logistics solutions for SMEs, Gati-KWE has also launched deferred service offerings for companies with low bandwidth of last-mile distribution spend.

For SMEs catering to multi-brand outlets (MBOs), the company has introduced tech-enabled multi-location pickup services, which can be accessed through a WhatsApp chatbot 'Genie' offering instant assistance or customer portal on GatiKWE.com.

There are approximately 55 million registered and unregistered MSME units, constituting 95 per cent of the total industrial units in the country.

