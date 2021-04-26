Left Menu

PRSI, Delhi Chapter forms new governing body, SS Rao re-elected as Chairman

The newly formed governing body of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Delhi Chapter today, has unanimously elected SS Rao (Chief General Manager, PR, Power Finance Corporation) as its Chairman for the period of 2021-23.

SS Rao, Chairman, Public Relations Society of India (Delhi Chapter). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The newly formed governing body of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Delhi Chapter today, has unanimously elected SS Rao (Chief General Manager, PR, Power Finance Corporation) as its Chairman for the period of 2021-23. Prior to this appointment, Rao had been efficiently serving the Society as its Secretary of the Delhi Chapter. He will be joined by Sarvesh Tiwari (veteran media personality and Managing Director, PR Professionals), who has been elected as the Vice-chairman of the Society. With decades of experience as a PR Professional, Tiwari has constantly been reshaping the industry with his dynamic approach and active involvement in Society.

On his appointment, SS Rao, Chairman, PRSI, said, "The contribution of PRSI will go a long way to focus attention on public relations and bring recognition to PR Professionals in India who are essaying a vital role in the country's development. I thank the Society for giving me an opportunity; I am looking forward to positive collaborations and a fruitful tenure ahead." The election results were announced virtually on Zoom by Election Officer Dinesh Kumar (former Executive Director, AAI) at the AGM. Kumar also announced the names of the other elected members of the governing body. GS Bawa (former GM, PR, Airports Authority of India) has been elected unopposed as Secretary while Vivek Chandra Shukla (Founder of PSU Watch) and Smt. Rama Vijay has been elected as Joint Secretary and Treasurer, respectively. The newly appointed body has taken over the functioning of the PRSI after the announcement of results.

The AGM was chaired by Naresh Kumar (Chairman, Delhi Chapter), and proceedings were coordinated by GS Bawa (Program Director). During his address, Kumar presented a brief account of programs and initiatives undertaken by the Society. SS Rao also made a presentation of the Chapter's activities and congratulated the members for their active participation in the events. The virtual meeting witnessed active participation from members in big numbers who expressed their happiness and joy in unison and congratulated the newly appointed representatives. They also extended their best wishes and thanked the retiring body for its contributions. The event culminated with a vote of thanks by Sarvesh Tiwari.

