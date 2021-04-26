Left Menu

SBI Card PAT grows 110 pc to Rs 175 crore in Q4

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 175 crore in the January to March quarter, up 110 per cent from Rs 84 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 17:32 IST
SBI Card PAT grows 110 pc to Rs 175 crore in Q4
The non-banking financial company offers credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients. Image Credit: ANI

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday reported a profit after tax of Rs 175 crore in the January to March quarter, up 110 per cent from Rs 84 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. The return on average assets came at 2.6 per cent in Q4 FY21 versus 1.3 per cent while the return on average equity was at 11.2 per cent versus 6.5 per cent in Q4 FY20, the company said in a statement.

The capital adequacy ratio was 24.8 per cent (Q4 FY20: 22.4 per cent). As per capital adequacy norms, the company's capital to risk ratio consisting of tier one and tier two capital should not be less than 15 per cent of its aggregate risk weighted assets on balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. However, SBI Cards total income at fell to Rs 2,468 crore from Rs 2,510 crore. Asset quality too deteriorated with gross non-performing assets at 4.99 cent of gross advances as against 2.01 per cent in Q4 FY20.

For the financial year ended March 31, total income was at Rs 9,714 crore for FY21 vs Rs 9,752 crore for FY20. The profit after tax came at Rs 985 crore for FY21 versus Rs 1,245 crore in the previous fiscal. The total balance sheet size as of March 31, 2021 was Rs 27,013 crore as against Rs 25,307 crore as on same date of last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

2021 Oscars: Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at megaevent

Scores of Hollywood celebrities upped the glamour quotient at the Oscars 2021 that took place with limited attendance. The megaevent took over as a perfect stage for stars to announce their new -- or not-so-new -- relationships. According t...

Thieves decamp with over Rs 24L, more than 300 gms of ornaments from three places in Coimbatore

Cash worth over Rs 24 lakh and about 320 grams of gold ornaments were looted in three incidents in the city in the early hours of Monday,police said.In the first incident, workers in a shopping outlet at Masakkalipalayam noticed the shutter...

RBI imposes ceiling of 70 years for MD, CEO of bank

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday fixed the tenure of MD, CEO and whole-time director WTD in a private sector bank at 15 years and prescribed the maximum age of 70 years for such functionaries.These directives form part of the instruc...

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Monday it had launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a reliable plan to ensure timely deliveries.AstraZeneca said in r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021