To bring about a change, one needs to look at a problem differently. Not just reach its roots but see all hidden and obvious aspects of the problem and its many manifestations. Change for just change's sake is nothing but surface level and momentary--with no real impact in the long run.

ANI | New Delhi, (Delhi), | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:08 IST
Leading change agent Dr Shweta Singh strives to strengthen society through women
Dr. Shweta Singh, M.S.W, Ph.D.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): To bring about a change, one needs to look at a problem differently. Not just reach its roots but see all hidden and obvious aspects of the problem and its many manifestations. Change for just change's sake is nothing but surface level and momentary--with no real impact in the long run. Aligning with the notion, Dr Shweta Singh relentlessly contributes to society with the help of her research, academic papers, presentations and teaching the next generation about South Asian women and girls. She does not present the problem of changing women to fit some unilateral model. But instead, she offers a modified perspective that breaks prejudice and stereotypes about women and culture. She is a change agent through her work to bring about a meaningful shift in the mindset of how women from India and South Asia and diversity groups are perceived globally.

She staunchly believes that to strengthen society, it is important to deconstruct, disaggregate, and dismantle meta-theories and suppositions. Authentic facts emerge when data and context are the focus, not incidences alone, nor mere suppositions. Stories and novels always form an intricate medium to convey the message effectively. Likewise, striking a conversation around gender, womanhood, social development and empowerment can lead women to find their identity.

On the occasion, Dr Shweta Singh said, "To empower women, it is important to deviate from the portrayal of women as hapless souls. Instead, their spirit of resilience and cheerfulness must be showcased to celebrate the warrior within them." Focusing on the Indian subcontinent and South Asian women, this multi-faceted change agent explores the lives of local and international women to promote and create knowledge about their well-being to empower and highlight the needs of this population.

Currently, Dr Shweta works as an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at Loyola University, Chicago but since her Masters in Social Work days and through her Ph.D. and ensuing academic years, she has been involved in strengthening the idea of women's identity and their contribution to society and advocating space for women in public, especially marginalized women. Previously she has been a part of UNICEF and Oxfam as a consultant, working on issues of child rights, child abuse and social development policy. Her works are not just limited to doing research and writing novels, she has hosted and produced a radio show WLUW, #Globaldesi World n Women in Loyola University Chicago that discussed the political, personal, social and cultural, health and wellbeing issues of relevance to women in various South Asian heritage and diaspora.

Apart from this, her podcasts, novels, and plays, all consistently showcase the women in their most natural and unaltered form to convey the essence of empowered womanhood--being amazing humans on this earth, without comparison to men or any other gender. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

