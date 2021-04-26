Left Menu

RBI turns net seller of US dollars in February, sells USD 1.219 bn

The Reserve Bank turned net seller of the US dollar in February 2021, offloading USD 1.219 billion in the spot market, RBI data showed on Monday. Since then, it remained a net purchaser for straight nine months till January 2021.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:49 IST
RBI turns net seller of US dollars in February, sells USD 1.219 bn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank turned net seller of the US dollar in February 2021, offloading USD 1.219 billion in the spot market, RBI data showed on Monday. This is for the second time in the financial year 2020-21 when the central bank sold the US currency in the spot market on a net basis. In April 2020, RBI had net sold USD 1.142 billion. Since then, it remained a net purchaser for straight nine months till January 2021. During February 2021, RBI bought USD 23.352 billion and sold USD 24.571 billion in the spot market, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin for April 2021. In the same month of 2020, RBI had net purchased USD 9.144 billion. In FY 2019-20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of February 2021 was USD 73.201 billion, compared with net purchase of USD 47.383 billion in January, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

BRO's project DANTAK completes 60 years in Bhutan

The Border Roads Organisation BRO on Monday said that one of its oldest project -- DANTAK commemorated its Diamond Jubilee on April 24 in Bhutan. According to a statement issued by the BRO, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj laid a ...

U.S. to share up to 60 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses globally -White House

The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine doses with other countries as they become available, White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said on Monday.U.S. to release 60 millio...

Humiliated in Ankara, EU chief to fight for women's rights

The European Unions first female chief executive vowed on Monday to fight for womens rights after she was denied a chair during a meeting in Ankara with Turkeys President Tayyip Erdogan two weeks ago.Speaking to the European Parliament, a v...

Sri Lanka add Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne for final Test against Bangaldesh

Sri Lanka have added Lakshan Sandakan and Chamika Karunaratne as the replacement for injured Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka in the squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh. Both Sandakan and Karunaratne joined the team t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021