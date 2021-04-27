Britain's Waitrose agrees expansion of Deliveroo service

British upmarket supermarket Waitrose will expand its Deliveroo service by 110 shops to 150 by the end of the summer, creating up to 400 new Waitrose jobs, it said on Tuesday.

Waitrose, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, said it has agreed a two-year deal with the app and delivery service Deliveroo following a successful trial.

