Left Menu

ANAROCK Joins Hands with The Think Tank Creative Agency

Its Founder CEO Abhishek Mazumder has been appointed as Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency, and the entire core team has joined ANAROCK Creative Agency.This move further strengthens the marketing services offerings of ANAROCK, the largest tech-driven residential real estate advisory company in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:46 IST
ANAROCK Joins Hands with The Think Tank Creative Agency

Appoints TTTE Founder & CEO Abhishek Mazumder as Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency (ACA) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) ANAROCK Creative Agency, the creative wing of leading independent property consultancy ANAROCK, today announced that it has joined hands with Mumbai-based content, creative, experiential and marketing strategy agency The Think Tank (ttte.agency). Its Founder & CEO Abhishek Mazumder has been appointed as Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency, and the entire core team has joined ANAROCK Creative Agency.

This move further strengthens the marketing services offerings of ANAROCK, the largest tech-driven residential real estate advisory company in India. Amplifying ANAROCK’s marketing strategy services, already provided across 400+ exclusive residential project mandates, this move will deliver sharp, clutter-breaking and impactful creative services to developer clients.

The TTTE brand is an industry byword for impactful creative concepts and marketing strategies. It has almost a decade of experience in delivering creative and experiential marketing services to branded real estate clients such as Tata Housing, Kanakia Group, Ajmera Realty, Kolte-Patil Developers, and Piramal Realty, among others.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group says, “Combining TTTE’s capabilities with ANAROCK Creative Agency's established creative digital marketing firepower creates a formidable creative entity which provides real estate players with a 360-degree, pedigreed brand marketing experience.'' ''The combined prowess of two companies specialized in creative services for real estate players delivers the right services bouquet at exactly the right time,” says Rahul Phondge, Chief Business Officer, ANAROCK Group. “Almost counter-intuitively, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for residential properties - however, market competition has never been more aggressive. We now offer state-of-the-art creative services supported by high-grade digital marketing as the key differentiator.'' Indian real estate companies typically spend about INR 50 billion per year in marketing and advertising, with as much as 30% of these expenses allocated to digital marketing. The prolonged downturn prior to COVID-19 resulted in cuts in these spends. However, the renewed post-pandemic housing demand surge has quickly reinstated experiential and digital marketing budgets. For real estate developers to capitalize on this rebound, high-quality creative services are a critical success component.

“I am excited to join ANAROCK’s leadership team on the journey of real estate marketing excellence,” says Abhishek Mazumder, Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency. “My team and I have invested a lot in making TTTE the go-to agency for real estate players. ANAROCK gives us a national platform to provide unified, cost-optimized creative services which eliminate the need for managing multiple digital marketing and creative services providers.” Abhishek Mazumder and the newly assimilated TTTE team are already hard at work on existing mandates of ANAROCK Creative Agency, and several e-meetings with real estate industry leaders are lined up in the immediate future.

ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

ANAROCK is India’s leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Chairman, Mr. Anuj Puri, is a highly respected industry veteran and India's most prominent real estate thought leader.

The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales. ANAROCK’s services include Residential Broking & Technology, Retail (in partnership with Vindico), Commercial, Investment Banking, Hospitality (via HVS ANAROCK), Land Services, Industrial and Logistics (in partnership with Binswanger), Investment Management, Research, Strategic Advisory &Valuations, Project Management Services (in partnership with Mace) and Society Management Services (acquisition of ApnaComplex).

The Company has a unique business model, which is an amalgamation of traditional product sales supported by a modern technology platform with automated analytical and reporting tools. This offers timely solutions to its clients, while delivering financially favourable and efficient results.

ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow) and Middle East markets. ANAROCK has successfully completed over 400 exclusive residential project mandates. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.

Our assurance of consistent ethical dealing with clients and partners reflects our motto - Values Over Value.

For more information, please visit www.anarock.com Image 1: Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group Image 2: Abhishek Mazumder, Head - ANAROCK Creative Agency PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad announces Positive Results of a clinical study evaluating Nisarga Herbs’ Neem Capsules for Prevention of COVID-19

The study shows this Neem Formulation in a double-blind trial successfully indicated 55 efficacy in prevention of Covid-19 Faridabad, April 27, 2021 ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Faridabad and Nisarga Biotech Pvt. Ltd today announced ...

POLL-After 100 days, Americans give Biden high marks for COVID-19 response, economy

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

Toyota Motor Corp has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for 550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automakers ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried ...

Biden raises minimum wage for federal contractors to $15/hr

President Joe Biden on Tuesday will continue his push for a national 15 minimum wage with an executive order that raises pay to at least that level for hundreds of thousands of federal contract workers, according to senior White House offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021