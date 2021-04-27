Gehlot apprises Sonia Gandhi of COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

Gehlot apprises Sonia Gandhi of COVID-19 situation in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 15:04 IST
Amid the spiraling number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday apprised Congress president Sonia Gandhi of the coronavirus crisis in the state, sources in the chief minister's office (CMO) said.
Speaking to Gandhi on phone, Gehlot informed her about the shortage of oxygen tankers and medicines for COVID-19 patients in the state, they said.
Meanwhile, a Group of Ministers (GoM) comprising Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Energy Minister BD Kalla reached Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union ministers and officials to apprise them of the shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state, an official spokesperson said.
They will meet Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Road, Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, among others, for the resolution of these issues, the spokesperson said.
On Monday, Rajasthan registered 16,438 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the state's total tally to 5,30,875. With a record daily rise of 84 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 3,685, according to an official report.
