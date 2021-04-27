France's Le Maire says too much time lost for EU recovery plan
The European Union has lost too much time rolling out its 750 billion euro recovery fund since it was approved last July, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
"We were very efficient last year in the adoption of the European Recovery Plan and on the decision on common debt issuance. Since then, we have lost too much time. China has resumed its growth, the US is booming, the EU must remain in the race," Le Maire said at a joint press conference with this German counterpart.
