India's organic food products exports rise 51 pc to USD 1bn in 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:28 IST
The country's exports of organic food products rose by 51 per cent year-on-year to USD 1 billion (Rs 7,078 crore) in 2020-21, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The main goods which recorded healthy growth in exports include oil cake meal, oilseeds, fruit pulps and purees, cereals and millets, spices and condiments, tea, dry fruits, sugar, pulses, coffee, and essential oil.

India's organic products have been exported to 58 countries including the USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Switzerland, Israel, and South Korea.

Organic products are currently exported from India only if they are produced, processed, packed, and labelled as per the requirements of the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP).

The NPOP certification has been recognised by the European Union and Switzerland which enables India to export unprocessed plant products to these countries without the requirement of additional certification, it added.

Further, it said that to facilitate trade with major importing countries, negotiations are underway with Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Australia, UAE, New Zealand for achieving mutual recognition agreements for exports of organic products from India.

