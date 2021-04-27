Left Menu

Sebi issues guidelines to strengthen provisional rating policies for debt instruments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:38 IST
Sebi issues guidelines to strengthen provisional rating policies for debt instruments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday came out with new framework to strengthen policies on provisional rating by credit rating agencies (CRAs) for debt instruments.

Under the framework, all provisional ratings ('long term' or 'short term') for debt instruments need to be prefixed as 'provisional' before the rating symbol in all communications-- rating letter, press release and rating rationale, Sebi said in a circular.

Further, a rating will be considered as provisional, and not final in cases where certain compliances that are crucial to the assignment of credit rating are yet to be complied with or certain documentations remain to be executed at the time of rating.

These documents or compliances include execution of guaranteed deed, opening of escrow account and setting up of debt service reserve account.

''In no case shall a rating, including provisional rating, be assigned by a credit rating agency for an issuer or client evaluating strategic decisions, such as funding mix for a project, acquisition, debt restructuring, scenario-analysis in loan refinancing,'' Sebi said.

With regard to validity period, Sebi said provisional rating will be converted into a final rating within 90 days from the date of issuance of the debt instrument. The final rating assigned after the end of 90 days will be consistent with the available documents.

It, further, said an extension of 90 days may be granted on a case-to-case basis by the CRA's rating committee in accordance with the policy framed by the credit rating agency in this regard. ''No CRA shall assign any provisional rating to a debt instrument upon the expiry of 180 days from the date of its issuance,'' Sebi said.

In addition to the disclosures already made by CRAs, Sebi said disclosure pertaining to pending documentation considered while assigning 'provisional' rating need to be included in press release or rating rationale.

In addition, risks associated with the provisional nature of the credit rating, including risk factors that are present in the absence of completed documentation need to be disclosed.

Also, rating that would have been assigned in absence of the pending documentation considered while assigning provisional rating should be disclosed.

In cases where the absence of such documentation would not result in any rating being assigned by the CRA (for instance, in case of provisional rating for Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) or Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)-- pending formation of trust), the CRA would need to specify the same in the press release.

While assigning provisional rating to a debt instrument proposed to be issued, Sebi said the press release will have to specify that in case the debt instrument is subsequently issued, the provisional rating would have to be converted into final rating as per the validity period prescribed. Furthermore, in case of provisional ratings, the press release needs to mention about the broad details of the assets that are proposed to be held by the REIT/ InvIT, and the proposed capital structure.

The rating rationale should disclose that the CRA has taken an undertaking from the sponsor stating that the key assumptions (relating to the assets and capital structure, are in consonance with the details filed by the sponsor with Sebi). In case of change in provisional rating due to change in key assumptions, the press release needs to mention that the rating by the CRA is based on a declaration from the issuer that similar changes have been made in the filing with the regulator.

In case the provisional rating assigned is not accepted by the issuer (or sponsor, in case of REITs/InvITs), then in the ''non- accepted ratings" published by credit rating agencies on their website, Sebi said certain supplementary disclosures, including details of the steps taken for assigning the provisional ratings, need to be made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Somalia's president to address nation as support crumbles

Somalias president will address the nation on Tuesday evening after two key regional states objected to his extended stay in office and the prime minister asked the country to prepare for elections whose delay had sparked gunfire between ri...

Tesla shares drop on lack of clear forecast amid global chip crunch

Shares of Tesla Inc fell about 4 on Tuesday as investors were concerned about its main revenue drivers and the impact of a global chip crunch on its operations as it ramps up production. The electric-car makers quarterly revenue made it bar...

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs DC

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli b Avesh Khan 12 Devdutt Padikkal b Ishant 17 Rajat Patidar c Steven Smith b Axar 31 Glenn Maxwell c S...

Venezuelans seek home care for COVID-19 amid crumbling health system

Venezuelan COVID-19 patients are paying doctors to come to their homes due to the high cost of private clinics and hospitals overflowing with patients and often lacking oxygen and medicine, doctors interviewed by Reuters said in recent week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021