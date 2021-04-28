PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Brussels warns Britain on Northern Ireland as MEPs vote on trade deal https://on.ft.com/3xwzL9i - UK manufacturers' profitability drops to decade low https://on.ft.com/2R8LnPm

- UK insurers sign up for flexible-working plan https://on.ft.com/32WwGkO - Lotus to build electric sports cars in UK in 2.5 bln stg production boost https://on.ft.com/2S0Nmp6

Overview - Brussels warned that its trade deal with Britain would allow the EU to hit British goods with tariffs if Boris Johnson fails to honour post-Brexit obligations on Northern Ireland, as MEPs moved to ratify the treaty.

- British manufacturers' profitability has dropped to its lowest level for a decade, according to official data that reflect the impact of pandemic-related costs and Brexit friction on the corporate sector. - Twenty-six insurance and long-term savings companies have signed up to a British flexible-working campaign that is seeking to usher in "a revolution" in practices and help more women progress into senior roles in the sector.

- Lotus has committed to building electric sports cars in Britain as part of a 2.5-billion-pound plan that will lead to a 10-fold rise in production. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

