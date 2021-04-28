Left Menu

China to report first population drop in five decades -FT

The population figure is very sensitive and will not be published until government departments have a consensus on the data and its implications, the Financial Times added on Tuesday, citing its sources. "If China confirms such a decline, it would be a big deal," said Zhiwei Zhang, the Shenzhen-based chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:38 IST
China to report first population drop in five decades -FT
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China is poised to report its first population decline in five decades following a once-in-a-decade census, the Financial Times newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter. A population drop will add pressure on Beijing to roll out measures to encourage couples to have more children and avert an irreversible decline.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which is due to release in early April the results of the census conducted late last year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The population figure is very sensitive and will not be published until government departments have a consensus on the data and its implications, the Financial Times added on Tuesday, citing its sources.

"If China confirms such a decline, it would be a big deal," said Zhiwei Zhang, the Shenzhen-based chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "The consensus expects China's population to peak at 2027, based on the projection made by the United Nations. This would be much earlier than the market and policymakers expected."

No explanation has been given for the delay in announcing the result, though the bureau said this month that more preparatory work was needed. In recent months, China's state media have been increasingly bleak, saying the population may start to shrink in the next few years.

In 2016, China scrapped a decades-long one-child policy in the hope of boosting the number of babies, replacing the measure with a two-child policy. At the time, it also set a target to boost its population to about 1.42 billion by 2020, from 1.34 billion in 2010.

But the birth rate has continued to decline. That is partly because urban couples, particularly those born after 1990, value their independence and careers more than raising a family, despite parental pressure to have children.

Rising living costs in major cities, where large populations lead to the birth of a huge number of babies, have also deterred couples. "China would likely have to relax the birth control policy completely and put off the retirement age faster," Zhang said.

Falling birth rates and a fast greying society will add pressure on the working-age population and hit productivity. "Our projections using the pre-census figures already suggested that the workforce would be declining by 0.5% each year by 2030, with a similar impact on GDP," Capital Economics wrote in a note on Wednesday.

"Slower growth would make catching the United States economically harder. And there may be an intangible impact on China's global standing too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Morepen Laboratories to raise over Rs 433 cr via issuance of shares on preferential basis

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerlands private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the ...

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 released for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest open beta build comes with a number of bug fixes and network improvement.The update fixes the frame drops issue as well as the abnormal preview in Nightsc...

PIL seeks sale of vaccines by SII, Bharat Biotech at Rs 150

A public interest litigation PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the different rates for COVID-19 vaccines for the Centre and state governments and requesting direction to the Serum Institute of India SSI and Bharat Biot...

How Low Iodine Content in Water Leads to Thyroid Problems

India This article by Sri Ramakrishna Hospital covers information on how to care for patients facing thyroid problems. How iodine in water plays a major role in thyroid function and why people should not fear getting treatment.A person requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021