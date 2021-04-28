Mazumdar-Shaw joins Board of Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Biocon Ltd announced on Wednesday that itsExecutive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been appointed to the Boardof Trustees of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), a world leaderin cancer treatment and research, based in New York, the US.

She is among the 52members on the board and will serve for a term of three years with effect from April 14, 2021, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Mazumdar-Shaw is the first woman of Indian nationality to be appointed for this role, it said.

MSK is ranked as one of the top two hospitals for cancer care in the US for more than 30 years and among the nations top pediatrichospitals for cancer care, according to US News & World Report, the statement said.

It maintains one of the worlds most dynamic programmes of cancerresearch, with more than 120 research laboratories that are focused on betterunderstanding every type of the disease,it was stated.

