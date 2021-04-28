Left Menu

Aishwarya Vinu Nair to represent India at Miss Teen Earth

Aishwarya Vinu Nair from Kerala crowned as Miss Teen India Earth at Miss Teen Diva 2020 held in January 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:22 IST
Aishwarya Vinu Nair to represent India at Miss Teen Earth
Aishwarya Vinu Nair. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI/PNN): Aishwarya Vinu Nair from Kerala crowned as Miss Teen India Earth at Miss Teen Diva 2020 held in January 2021. She will now represent India at the Miss Teen Earth pageant to be held in December. The host country of the pageant will be announced later this year.

Aishwarya Vinu Nair is a 16-year-old belonging to the Alleppey district of Kelara, however, raised in the United Arab Emirates. She is a 12th-grade student studying in Dubai Scholars Private School, Dubai. She holds a keen interest in dance, karate, and modelling. She is a professionally trained classical dancer, a black belt holder in karate, and a very passionate model. She is also an active environmentalist and has been working actively on her advocacies related to the environment.

Her success story adds winning the Ultimate Solo Winner at India's International Groovefest 2018. She has also participated in and won classical dance competitions at the Kerala State level. She has won several gold medals for Karate at UAE open tournaments. She works with a non-profit environmental organisation which is also the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the first environmental organization in UAE to be accredited to the United Nations.

Aishwarya says that "Since she got selected as a national finalist for Miss Teen Diva, she had diligently prepared herself for the journey of self-transformation. The lockdown period gave her a lot of time to work on herself. She worked on her body, communication skills, practiced Questions and Answers, and improved her ramp walk. She also took online pageant training from India. She was determined and excited about the pageant. She wanted to give it her best no matter what happened. It started as her mother's dream to see her wear the beautiful crown and the sash across her shoulder. This dream instilled in her gradually but firmly. This pageant will always have a special place in her heart as it gave wings to her dreams." When asked about her thoughts she said, "I am excited to represent India, also I hope that girls around me would also believe in their dreams and make them into reality."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav T...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. Eight da...

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre.

You are changing protocol on Remdesivir use to reduce shortage of the drug, HC tells Centre....

UK election body opens formal probe of PM Johnson's apartment

Britains electoral commission said on Wednesday it was satisfied that there were grounds to suspect that an offense might have occurred over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons refurbishment of his apartment in Downing Street.Johnson has faced re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021