MassMutual aims to double its Global Capability Center s headcount in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:49 IST
A leading U.S.life insurer, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), on Wednesday said it is going to more than double its employee base to 1000 and physical space of its Global Capability Center (GCC) here despite the pandemic challenges.

''We are currently a workforce of approximately 450 associates and leadership areas across a number of organizational functions.'' ''With an aim to further expand hiring for multiple roles across the technology landscape, we are targeting to reach more than 1,000 employees by the end of this year,'' Ravi Tangirala, Head of the GCC in India said in a press release.

To accommodate the increasing employee number, the center expanded to another floor in the same location- Vamsiram's BSR IT SEZ Park, creating a total workspace of 150,000 square feet, it said.

MassMutual currently employs more than 6,000 people in the U.S and has been consistently ranked as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, World's Most Admired Companies, by Fortune 2 and America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, according to the release.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

