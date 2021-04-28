Left Menu

European stocks end flat between earnings optimism, Fed caution

The subindex ended 1.5% higher. Deutsche Bank jumped 10.7% to the top of the STOXX 600, as strength at its investment bank helped the German lender post a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:31 IST
European stocks end flat between earnings optimism, Fed caution

European stocks ended flat on Wednesday as optimism over a swathe of positive bank earnings was offset by caution setting in before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended largely unchanged, with bank stocks leading gains among the regional sectors. The subindex ended 1.5% higher.

Deutsche Bank jumped 10.7% to the top of the STOXX 600, as strength at its investment bank helped the German lender post a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit. Spanish bank Santander rose 2.7% after it beat first-quarter forecasts with its profit, while not adding to provisions for the pandemic and booking record U.S. earnings.

Lloyds Banking Group also rose 3.5% after reporting a better-than-expected profit, while Swedish bank SEB marked small gains on a profit beat. "At a market level, Europe has performed strongly year-to-date and it's clear that there has been an anticipation that the recovery will be quite sharp and strong," said Tom Dorner, investment director for European equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "You're still seeing a rotation in the market in favour of the more cyclical names like banks and autos."

The buying into cyclicals has seen travel and leisure , automobiles, basic resources and banks among the top performing euro zone sectors this year. However, investors stayed away from making big bets on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy announcement due at 1800 GMT. Policymakers are widely expected to reaffirm their stance to keep monetary policy loose until enough economic progress has been made.

Earnings at European companies in the first quarter of 2021 are expected to surge 71.3% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week's forecast of a 61.2% jump. The world's biggest advertising company WPP jumped 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 100 on returning to underlying growth in the first quarter, as clients launched new products and brands.

German food delivery company Delivery Hero surged 9.4%, after it forecast revenues to more than double in 2021. Among decliners, Lysol maker Reckitt Benckiser Group fell 3.9% , even as the company backed its full-year outlook.

Italian energy service group Saipem fell 5.1% after it missed quarterly profit estimates and flagged uncertainty over a Mozambique project. Swedish communications provider Sinch AB tumbled 10.8% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 despite a rise in first-quarter profit, as it said that some of its sectors were still under pressure from the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

TNPL to begin on June 4 in bio-secure environment

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League TNPL will begin from June 4, the TNCA announced on Wednesday, saying the BCCI has given its approval to host the tournament in a bio-secure environment.TNCA is glad to announce that BCCI ha...

Lloyds, WPP drive FTSE 100 higher; Fed outcome eyed

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, lifted by energy shares and a slew of upbeat earnings updates from companies including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy statement. The blue-chip index ...

RBI launches latest round of surveys to get inputs for monetary policy

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the latest round of households surveys to capture inflation expectations and consumer confidence, which provides useful inputs for its monetary policy. The central bank has been regularl...

Moldova leader calls July 11 snap parliamentary election 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament on Wednesday and called a snap election for July 11, shortly after the countrys Constitutional Court cancelled a state of emergency that lawmakers had approved.The Constitutional Court has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021