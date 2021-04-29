Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Fed holds steady on rate policy

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07% to 14,080.56. Microsoft Corp's quarterly report late on Tuesday met sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell about 3% and pressured the Nasdaq due to skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:08 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street mixed after Fed holds steady on rate policy
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street was mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates and its monthly bond-buying program steady and gave no sign it was ready to reduce its support for the recovery. Despite the improving economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December, saying it must see "substantial further progress" towards its inflation and employment goals before stepping back from its monthly bond purchases.

"There were no big surprises. The party can continue in markets, but it's time to start looking for your jacket if Biden's new fiscal plans are overly aggressive, which could lead to a rebound in inflation," said David Carter, chief investment officer at Lenox Wealth Advisors in New York. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion package for families and education in his first joint speech to Congress on Wednesday, senior White House officials said.

Earlier in the session, the S&P 500 hit an intra-day record high. Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped about 4% after reporting late Tuesday a record profit for the second consecutive quarter and announcing a $50 billion share buyback.

Both Alphabet and the S&P 500 communication services sector , which includes the company, also hit record highs. Apple was last down 0.3% and Facebook was up 1.4% ahead of their quarterly reports after the bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.33% at 33,872.11 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.06% to 4,189.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07% to 14,080.56.

Microsoft Corp's quarterly report late on Tuesday met sales expectations and beat profit estimates, but its shares fell about 3% and pressured the Nasdaq due to skepticism about one-off benefits included in the results and high hopes after a year-long rally. Biotech Amgen Inc's 7% decline weighed on the Dow after it said its first-quarter sales and profit fell due to a 7% drop in its net drug prices and a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boeing Co fell about 3% after posting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and pausing 737 MAX deliveries over an electrical issue that has partly re-grounded the fleet. Overall earnings per share for S&P 500 companies in the first quarter are expected to jump 39.2% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 74 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 102 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...

Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the countrys telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Back...

First climate studies school to be launched at S African university

South Africa-based Stellenbosch University SU has announced the establishment of the countrys first School for Climate Studies that would be be officially launched in June 2021.It will be the first school of its kind that has the full statu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021