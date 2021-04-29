Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 00:51 IST
BRO appoints first woman officer for road project along border with China

In a first, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has appointed a woman officer to command a Road Construction Company (RCC) tasked to provide connectivity in a high-altitude area along the India-China border, officials said on Wednesday.

They said Vaishali S Hiwase from Wardha in Maharastra will discharge her duties in a challenging environment.

''With two air maintained detachments located at 10,000 ft and above the alignment of road is going through some formidable passes and treacherous terrain of hard rock with vertical cliffs,'' the BRO said.

It said Vaishali, who has an M Tech degree, has already completed a demanding tenure in Kargil.

''This is a humble beginning by BRO that will usher a new era of women empowerment that will see women officers taking over most arduous tasks,'' the BRO said.

