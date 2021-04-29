Left Menu

It’s time to grow US economy from bottom and middle; We’re in competition with China: Biden

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 08:49 IST
It’s time to grow US economy from bottom and middle; We’re in competition with China: Biden

President Joe Biden has said that it is time to grow the US economy from the bottom and the middle, asserting that America is in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century.

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, President Biden quoted the International Monetary Fund as saying that the US economy will grow at the rate of more than 6 per cent this year.

“That will be the fastest pace of economic growth in this country in four decades,” he said.

“My fellow Americans, trickle-down economics has never worked and it is time to grow the economy from the bottom and the middle out,” Biden said.

He said that in the hundred days since he took the oath of office, inheriting the worst pandemic in a century and the worst economic crisis in a decade since the Great Depression, America is on the move again.

“The economy created more than 1,300,000 new jobs in 100 days,” the US President claimed.

“America is moving forward, but we can't stop now. We are in competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We are at a great inflection point in history.

“We have to do more than just build back better… We have to compete more strenuously than we have. Public investment in infrastructure has transformed America. The transcontinental railroad, the interstate highways, united two oceans and brought a new age of progress to the United States of America,” he said.

Biden also advocated buying American products to support the economy.

“As my dad would say— all the investments in the American Jobs Plan will be guided by one principal. Buy American.

“That does not violate any trade agreements. It has been the law since the ‘30's, buy American. American tax dollars are going to be used to buy American products, made in America and create American jobs. That is what it is supposed to be and would be in this administration,” he said.

Biden further said that the US economy is so rapidly changing that it is frightening.

“…people are most worried about. Can I fit in? Independent experts estimate the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars to economic growth in the years to come. It is an eight-year programme. These are good paying jobs that can't be outsourced,” he said.

He said that life can knock people down, but in America, they never, ever stay down. Americans always get up. Today, that is what people are doing.

“America is rising, choosing hope over fear, truth over lies, and light over darkness. After 100 days of rescue and renewal, America is ready for a take-off.

“We are working again. Discovering again and leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world that there is no quit in America, none,” Biden said.

The relations between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, are at an all-time low. The two countries are currently engaged in a bitter confrontation over various issues, including trade.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration added seven Chinese supercomputer research labs and manufacturers to a US export blacklist in a spreading conflict with Beijing over technology and security.

The measure was the latest sign President Biden was sticking to the tough line taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, towards the Chinese tech industries seen by Washington as potential threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says he has tested positive for COVID-19....

ANALYSIS-Right to disconnect gains ground as pandemic brings work home

A few weeks into Italys first coronavirus lockdown in March last year, Andrea Pestarino started setting a 5.30 pm alarm as a reminder it was time to turn off his laptop and go play football with his kids in the garden. The 42-year-old innov...

China launches core module of its space station

China on Thursday launched the core module of its space station, kicking off a series of key launch missions that aim to complete the construction of the station by the end of next year.The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe modul...

TIMELINE-Key milestones in China's space station project

China launched into orbit on Thursday a key module of its permanent space station, the first in a series of missions needed to complete the station by the end of 2022.The three-module space station will rival the only other station in servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021