Angry Birds' maker Rovio's Q1 profit dips

Finnish game maker Rovio , best known for its Angry Birds franchise, on Thursday posted a slight fall in first quarter operating profit and said it expected its market to grow further in 2021.

It said underlying operating profit fell to 10.1 million euros from 13 million a year ago.

