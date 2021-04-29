Left Menu

Angry Birds' maker Rovio's Q1 profit dips, upbeat on outlook

It said underlying operating profit fell to 10.1 million euros ($12.25 million) from 13 million a year ago. Investments on product advertising rose 28.5% to 17.3 million euros. "Our biggest game, Angry Birds 2 grew year on year and the game’s revenue improved further towards the end of the quarter," Chief Executive Alex Pelletier-Normand said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8247 euros)

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:26 IST
Angry Birds' maker Rovio's Q1 profit dips, upbeat on outlook

Finnish game maker Rovio , best known for its Angry Birds franchise, on Thursday posted a slight fall in first quarter operating profit as its marketing spend rose, and said it expected its market to expand further in 2021.

"The mobile gaming market continues to grow, with casual gaming being a major growth driver," it said. It said underlying operating profit fell to 10.1 million euros ($12.25 million) from 13 million a year ago. Investments on product advertising rose 28.5% to 17.3 million euros.

"Our biggest game, Angry Birds 2 grew year on year and the game’s revenue improved further towards the end of the quarter," Chief Executive Alex Pelletier-Normand said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8247 euros)

Also Read: Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dimuth Karunaratne becomes 10th Sri Lanka batsman to cross 5,000 Test runs

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on Friday became the 10th Lankan batsman to score 5,000 runs in the longest format of the game. Karunaratne reached the glorious milestone during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He is also th...

Germany must further tighten climate change law, top court rules

Germanys highest court ruled key elements of a 2019 climate change law were unconstitutional, giving the government until the end of next year to further tighten it.In a ruling published on Thursday, the German Constitutional Court said the...

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical s...

Past COVID-19 infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection: Lancet study

A past COVID-19 infection does not completely protect young people from reinfection, and vaccination is still necessary to boost immune response and reduce disease transmission, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021