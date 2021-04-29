UK says no formal talks to begin on Cyprus settlement

UK says no formal talks to begin on Cyprus settlementReuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:47 IST
Britain on Thursday said talks on war-divided Cyprus would not yet proceed to formal negotiations due to a lack of common ground, although all sides agreed to meet again soon.
"No common ground yet to proceed to formal negotiations, but a welcome commitment by all sides to meet again in the near future," foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter. "The UK will continue to work with all parties to seek a fair and lasting settlement."
