Left Menu

Simpolo Foundation starts Corona care centre in Morbi

Simpolo Vitrified announced the launch of 'Post-COVID Recovery Center' at Morbi under the Simpolo Foundation. The company convert Bharat Van Hall into a COVID-19 recovery facility and builds 80 - bed corona care center. The facility is equipped with the latest equipment and will be used to treat moderate cases of COVID-19 patients. Simpolo Foundation is providing beds and medical boxes for the center.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:44 IST
Simpolo Foundation starts Corona care centre in Morbi
Post-COVID Recovery center. Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Simpolo Vitrified announced the launch of 'Post-COVID Recovery Center' at Morbi under the Simpolo Foundation. The company convert Bharat Van Hall into a COVID-19 recovery facility and builds 80 - bed corona care center. The facility is equipped with the latest equipment and will be used to treat moderate cases of COVID-19 patients. Simpolo Foundation is providing beds and medical boxes for the center. Talking about the initiative Jitendra Aghara - CMD Simpolo Group said, "We are concerned about the rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Simpolo Vitrified home state Gujarat. These recovery centers would help patients to get the specialised care they need. The trained clinicians ensure that the patients get the correct treatment and recover completely."

"Right now the country is facing a shortage of oxygen that's why we decided to add 65 oxygen beds in the Simpolo Corona Care Centre. This center is open 24 x 7 for all the people around the city with free medicines," he added. Since the first steps were taken in the year 1977, Simpolo Ceramics has carved its niche as a consistently growing organisation with unparalleled innovation and passion rooted in simplicity. Superior production facilities with a huge capacity, state-of-the-art machinery. Automated production line, swift computers, latest technology and technical staff well experienced in diverse fields. India's biggest plant for 800 x 800 mm & 600 x 600 mm tiles. The reason why our daily production capacity of 8.4 lacs Sq. ft. doesn't just create tiles, but tools that will propagate the luxury of simplicity.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...

Eminent poet Kunwar Bechain dies of COVID-19

Iconic Hindi poet Dr Kunwar Bechain, who was battling COVID-19, passed away at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, officials said.He was 78.Bechain and his wife Santosh, both of whom lived in Ghaziabad, had tested positive for c...

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021