Left Menu

McDonald''s sales soar on strong US demand

McDonalds revenue rose 9per cent to USD5.1 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Streets forecast of USD5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.U.S. same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 14per cent. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned USD1.92 per share, beating Wall Streets forecast of USD1.81.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:05 IST
McDonald''s sales soar on strong US demand

As America emerges from the pandemic, it's heading to McDonald's.

The burger giant said Thursday that its first quarter sales surpassed even two years ago, long before COVID-19, led by a big jump in U.S. demand. McDonald's revenue rose 9per cent to USD5.1 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Street's forecast of USD5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 14per cent. Fewer diners visited, and many dining rooms remain closed. But those who did come ordered more. McDonald's said new products, including a crispy chicken sandwich and spicy nuggets, helped draw customers.

Worldwide, same-store sales rose 7.5per cent, well above the 5per cent gain analysts forecast.

McDonald's said its net income rose 39per cent to USD1.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned USD1.92 per share, beating Wall Street's forecast of USD1.81.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One killed, 100 thatched houses destroyed in a fire at Dimapur

One person was charred to death and more than 100 thatched houses were destroyed in a devastating fire that broke out at Burma camp in Nagalands Dimapur district, a fire department official said on Thursday.The fire broke out on Wednesday m...

COVID school closures leads to rise in child marriages in Nilgiris dist

Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu is witnessing an increasing trend of child marriage because of closure of schools triggered by COVID-19 and the administration has so far prevented five such marriages, Collector Innocent Divya said on Thursd...

Eminent poet Kunwar Bechain dies of COVID-19

Iconic Hindi poet Dr Kunwar Bechain, who was battling COVID-19, passed away at a hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, officials said.He was 78.Bechain and his wife Santosh, both of whom lived in Ghaziabad, had tested positive for c...

Cricket-Zampa, Richardson reach Australia after leaving IPL amid COVID crisis

Royal Challengers Bangalore duo Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson arrived home in Australia on Thursday, cutting short their Indian Premier League IPL stints amid growing concerns over Indias COVID-19 crisis.The pair, plus compatriot Andrew Ty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021