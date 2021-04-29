McDonald''s sales soar on strong US demand
As America emerges from the pandemic, it's heading to McDonald's.
The burger giant said Thursday that its first quarter sales surpassed even two years ago, long before COVID-19, led by a big jump in U.S. demand. McDonald's revenue rose 9per cent to USD5.1 billion for the January-March period. That beat Wall Street's forecast of USD5 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
U.S. same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, rose 14per cent. Fewer diners visited, and many dining rooms remain closed. But those who did come ordered more. McDonald's said new products, including a crispy chicken sandwich and spicy nuggets, helped draw customers.
Worldwide, same-store sales rose 7.5per cent, well above the 5per cent gain analysts forecast.
McDonald's said its net income rose 39per cent to USD1.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned USD1.92 per share, beating Wall Street's forecast of USD1.81.
