SpiceHealth moves mobile testing lab to Nagpur amid rising COVID cases

The company has also dispatched 125 ventilators.SpiceHealth will also be supplying oxygen concentrators to the Maharashtra government and will soon be setting up mobile testing laboratories in Aurangabad and Nashik, the company said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:38 IST
SpiceHealth on Thursday said it has moved a mobile testing laboratory to Nagpur on an urgent basis for conducting RT-PCR tests in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. The company has also dispatched 125 ventilators.

SpiceHealth will also be supplying oxygen concentrators to the Maharashtra government and will soon be setting up mobile testing laboratories in Aurangabad and Nashik, the company said in a release. SpiceHealth already operates multiple mobile RT-PCR testing laboratories, with each facility having the capability to conduct 3,000 tests per day in Mumbai, it added. ''We are firmly committed to helping our country in these difficult times and are honoured to be a part of various state government efforts towards fighting this pandemic,'' SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh said.

