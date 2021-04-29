UTI Asset Management Co shares gain nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Thursday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 133.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock gained 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 625.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.30 per cent to Rs 641.25, its one-year high.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it closed with a gain of 2.73 per cent at Rs 626.

The company had reported loss of Rs 27.58 crore in the correspondence period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review more than doubled to Rs 289.24 crore, from Rs 136.32 crore in the January-March period of fiscal 2019-20, UTI Asset Management Company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

