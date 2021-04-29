Left Menu

UTI Asset Management Co shares gain nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:17 IST
UTI Asset Management Co shares gain nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Thursday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 133.62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock gained 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 625.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.30 per cent to Rs 641.25, its one-year high.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it closed with a gain of 2.73 per cent at Rs 626.

The company had reported loss of Rs 27.58 crore in the correspondence period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review more than doubled to Rs 289.24 crore, from Rs 136.32 crore in the January-March period of fiscal 2019-20, UTI Asset Management Company said in a regulatory filing.

The board of the company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 17 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: De Kock, Krunal star as MI register 7-wicket win over RR

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League IPL encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock an...

Hooda expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Haryana, asks govt to step up efforts

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.There has been a surge in cases. The g...

Madras HC suspends jail term of Ex-AIADMK MLA in assets case

The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment RI to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, w...

Labour Min hikes maximum sum assured payable under EDLI scheme to Rs 7 lakh

The labour ministry has implemented a decision of retirement fund body EPFOs trustees to hike the maximum sum assured payable under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh.The Employees P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021