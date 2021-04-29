Left Menu

US STOCKS-Apple, Facebook set to boost Wall Street after strong earnings

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday after stellar earnings from Apple and Facebook powered a rally in tech stocks, while investors parsed a barrage of quarterly reports as well as the latest batch of economic data.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:24 IST
US STOCKS-Apple, Facebook set to boost Wall Street after strong earnings

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday after stellar earnings from Apple and Facebook powered a rally in tech stocks, while investors parsed a barrage of quarterly reports as well as the latest batch of economic data. Apple Inc gained 2.4% in premarket trading after posting sales and profits ahead of Wall Street estimates, led by much stronger-than-expected iPhone and Mac sales.

Facebook Inc jumped 7.9% on beating analysts' expectations for both quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic, along with higher ad prices. Other megacap companies, including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc and Netflix Inc, rose between 0.2% and 1.1%.

"We expected tech earnings to come in strong and they comfortably cleared the high bar which is extremely impressive. But also, it is another sign just how quickly this economy continues to roar back," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. "We are going to continue to watch any other Fed discussion or any inflation data closely. Because many companies are talking about higher pressure on prices and that could turn into higher prices to consumers."

Data showed the U.S. economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, fueled by massive government aid to households and businesses, while a Labor Market report showed 553,000 people filed for state unemployment benefits during the week ended April 24, compared to 566,000 in the prior period. More earnings reports from Dow components rolled in, with Caterpillar Inc rising 1.2% after the heavy equipment maker reported a rise in adjusted first-quarter profit. Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc, however, slid 1.8% on posting a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit.

Global shares extended gains after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package. At the conclusion of the U.S. central bank's latest policy meeting on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the economy's growth, but said there was not yet enough evidence of "substantial further progress" toward recovery to warrant a change in policy.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 147 points, or 0.44%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 29.5 points, or 0.71%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 142.25 points, or 1.02%. Shares of electric vehicles companies, including Tesla Inc , Nikola Corp, rose 0.8% and 2.3%, respectively, as sales picked up speed in the first quarter, according to the International Energy Agency.

Amazon.com Inc, Twitter Inc and Gilead Sciences Inc are also expected to report first-quarter earnings later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: De Kock, Krunal star as MI register 7-wicket win over RR

Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya starred with the bat as Mumbai Indians registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League IPL encounter here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. De Kock an...

Hooda expresses concern over rising COVID cases in Haryana, asks govt to step up efforts

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday expressed concern over the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and asked the government to step up efforts to tackle the situation.There has been a surge in cases. The g...

Madras HC suspends jail term of Ex-AIADMK MLA in assets case

The Madras High Court on Thursday suspended the operation of an order of a lower court in Villupuram, which awarded a four year rigorous imprisonment RI to former AIADMK legislator R P Paramasivam in an assets case.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, w...

Labour Min hikes maximum sum assured payable under EDLI scheme to Rs 7 lakh

The labour ministry has implemented a decision of retirement fund body EPFOs trustees to hike the maximum sum assured payable under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 to Rs 7 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh.The Employees P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021