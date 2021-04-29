MP suspends movement of passenger buses from Uttar Pradesh

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has suspended the movement of passenger buses from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh till May 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

The order suspending interstate movement of passenger buses and All India Permit vehicles between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh was issued by the state transport commissioner's office in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The order is effective from Thursday till May 7, he said.

Madhya Pradesh had earlier suspended the movement of passenger buses from Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 5,38,165, including 5,424 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)