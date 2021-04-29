Left Menu

UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

According to a Bernstein research estimate, British American Tobacco generates 55% of its cigarette volumes in the United States from menthols, led by its Newport brand, compared with 30% for Imperial Brands and 17% for Altria Group. The FDA said it was working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year in its move to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:39 IST
UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette manufacturers.

The FDA was forced to act by an April 29 court deadline to respond to a citizen's petition from 2013 seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes that activists say impact Black Americans proportionately higher from the industry's marketing. Altria Group Inc and Reynolds America, a unit of British American Tobacco Plc, said they would evaluate the latest proposal, but stated that the published science on the matter does not support regulating or banning menthol cigarettes.

Shares of Altria, British America Tobacco and Imperial Brands Plc were down about 1%. Imperial's U.S. business, ITG Brands, said the announcement was disappointing, but not unexpected.

"We are hopeful that FDA will follow the law and prioritize sound policy and science over political pressure," said ITG, which houses the Winston and Kool cigarette brands. According to a Bernstein research estimate, British American Tobacco generates 55% of its cigarette volumes in the United States from menthols, led by its Newport brand, compared with 30% for Imperial Brands and 17% for Altria Group.

The FDA said it was working toward issuing proposed product standards within the next year in its move to ban menthol as a flavor in cigarettes and ban all flavors in cigars. For decades, anti-smoking groups sounded the alarm on mentholated cigarettes, arguing they contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and play a role in luring young people into smoking.

"Banning menthol - the last allowable flavor - in cigarettes and banning all flavors in cigars will help save lives, particularly among those disproportionately affected by these deadly products," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3u5oomP) The ban, however, is likely to take years to implement with looming legal challenges from the tobacco industry, which has repeatedly battled the FDA to try and block anti-tobacco regulation.

Menthol cigarettes, banned in many U.S. states including California and Massachusetts, account for more than a third of the industry's overall market share even as smoking rates have declined in the United States for many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GM launches recall fix for 69,000 Bolt EVs

General Motors Co said it would launch a recall and software update on Thursday to address a callback of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risks and will replace battery module assemblies as necessary. The largest U.S....

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB roundup Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox winNick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scorele...

J&K administration sets up COVID triage facility

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered establishment of a triage facility in the Chest Disease Hospital in Jammu for screening of any coronavirus patient intending to get admitted in healthcare facilities here.The move has...

Gujarat's 18-45 age group vaccination drive to start latest by May 15: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group in the state will start latest by May 15 instead of the first day of the next month.Earlier in the day, the state gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021