Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations, shares rise

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 01:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading.

The health crisis has upended the retail landscape by tipping the scales in favor of companies with strong e-commerce platforms. Amazon said it expects operating income for the current quarter to be between $4.5 billion and $8 billion, which assumes about $1.5 billion of costs related to COVID-19.

Net sales rose to $108.52 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $75.45 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $104.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

