Arete Incident Response Achieves Record Sales in Q1 of 2021

Global Cybersecurity Services Leader Extends Growth Surge WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Incident Response, a leading global provider of cybersecurity services and technology to corporations, law firms, insurance carriers, and government entities, announced today that it achieved record sales and profit for the first quarter of 2021. This performance continues momentum from 2020, when the company achieved a 320% increase compared to 2019.

''Our team has started the year with a significant burst in projects and revenue,'' said Arete's co-founder and CEO Joe Mann. ''We continued to deepen our relationships with premier law firms, insurance carriers, corporations, and government clients. In addition, we expanded our business lines, including some of the world's largest data breach and ransomware matters, expansion of our data breach analysis business, and increased sales of Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Endpoint Protection & Response (EDR) services in conjunction with SentinelOne. We believe our success is largely due to superior responsiveness of our teams coupled with close collaboration with our insurance carrier and law firm partners.'' In Q1 2021, Arete grew revenue by 150% versus the prior year. The company also generated a 275% increase in new project wins versus Q1 2020 and expanded its employee base by 100% in Q1, welcoming top incident response talent while expanding operational and support staff. ''Q1 was our best quarter ever and sets the stage for the company to achieve its goals of 100% growth in 2021,'' said Jim Jaeger, Arete's co-founder and president. ''We are grateful for the hard work and creativity of all of our teams to deliver with excellence during a period of accelerating growth. We will continue to hire and invest in our people as we continue our momentum.'' About Arete Arete Incident Response partners with clients to reduce the burden of preparing for, detecting, and responding to cyberattacks. With core skills in incident response triage, digital forensics, malware reverse engineering, remediation, and testifying expertise, Arete's elite team of cybersecurity experts have created unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response readiness assessments to post-incident remediation and managed security services. Arete's advisory services provide legally defensible, compliant cyber strategies that assist in continuously improving an organization's cyber posture. Learn more at www.areteir.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500016/Arete_Record_Sales.jpg PWR PWR

