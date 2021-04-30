AstraZeneca expects higher H2 sales as Q1 sales, earnings beat forecasts

AstraZeneca expects higher H2 sales as Q1 sales, earnings beat forecastsReuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:40 IST
AstraZeneca said on Friday it expected higher sales in the second half of the year, as it reported first-quarter profit and sales ahead of analysts' average expectations, including $275 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales.
