Left Menu

Darktrace prices IPO at 250 pence, valuing firm at $2.4 billion

The valuation is well below the $4 billion which sources had said was the company's original target. The tech company, which was backed by entrepreneur Mike Lynch's Invoke Capital, said the offer comprised 66 million shares, valued at 165 million pounds and representing 9.6% of the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 12:23 IST
Darktrace prices IPO at 250 pence, valuing firm at $2.4 billion

British cybersecurity company Darktrace said on Friday it had set the price of its shares at 250 pence in its London listing, around the midpoint of the range, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 1.7 billion pounds ($2.37 billion). The valuation is well below the $4 billion which sources had said was the company's original target.

The tech company, which was backed by entrepreneur Mike Lynch's Invoke Capital, said the offer comprised 66 million shares, valued at 165 million pounds and representing 9.6% of the capital. Founded in 2013 in the English university city of Cambridge, Darktrace uses AI to understand IT networks and detect attacks by identifying unusual behaviour from within.

Darktrace was funded as a start-up by Invoke, the venture capital firm established by Lynch after software company Autonomy was sold to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion. Lynch, Autonomy's founder and former CEO, is fighting a U.S. extradition request to face fraud charges related to the sale, and is waiting for the verdict of a multi-billion dollar civil claim by HP at London's High Court. He denies the charges.

He stepped down from Darktrace's board in 2018 after the U.S. filed charges related to Autonomy. Darktrace said it would raise gross proceeds of about 143.4 million pounds by selling new shares, excluding any over-allotment option, to accelerate product development and strengthen its balance sheet.

Darktrace Chief Executive Poppy Gustafsson said the company owed much gratitude to the Invoke team for their pivotal role in the early years, "without which today's success would not have been possible". Other investors in the company included Talis Capital, Hoxton Ventures, Summit Partners, KKR, TenEleven Ventures, Insight Partners, Vitruvian and Balderton Capital.

"Our company is deeply rooted in the UK's tradition of scientific and mathematic research so we are especially proud to be listing on the London Stock Exchange," she said. "Today is just the beginning."

Conditional dealing will begin at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 0.7177 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka DGP appeals to people to take lockdown seriously

As people roam around the city in open defiance of the lockdown to contain raging COVID cases, Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood appealed to them to abide by the restrictions seriously.Lets take the lockdown seriously. Its i...

FOREX-Dollar heads for longest weekly losing streak since July

The U.S. dollar skidded towards a fourth straight weekly decline and its longest weekly streak of losses since last July against a basket of major peers on Friday, as the Federal Reserve stuck to its message of ultra-low interest rates for ...

Japan's ANA forecasts return to profit as vaccine rollouts help revive air travel

Japans biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday forecast a return to profit this business year, bouncing back from a record loss on expectations air travel demand will rebound as vaccines contain the coronavirus.Based on data from count...

Higher body weight linked with severe COVID-19 risk: Lancet study

Being overweight is associated with an increased risk of worse outcomes from COVID-19, including higher ICU admissions, according to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes Endocrinology journal.The researchers from the University of Oxfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021