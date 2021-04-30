TÜV SÜD South Asia renews its empanelment with CERT-In as an Information Security Auditing Organisation in its 4th year

PUNE, India, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV SÜD South Asia, a leading certification, testing, auditing, inspection and training company and the wholly owned subsidiary of TÜV SÜD Group, Germany, has been empanelled by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) as an Information Security Auditing Organisation. With this empanelment, TÜV SÜD in India can now conduct information security audits for various government and public sector enterprises including banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions in addition to its corporate customers.

This empanelment authorises TÜV SÜD in offering services like web application security testing, mobile application security testing, isms internal audit and RBI, SEBI, IRDA and other regulatory compliance audits to mitigate cyber security risks and ensure data protection. The audits will be performed as per 'The Terms and Conditions of Empanelment' as issued by CERT-In from time to time and published on CERT-In Website. CERT-In, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Govt. of India, has been designated to serve as the national nodal agency to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing. CERT-In's primary role is to raise cyber security awareness, provide technical support and advise organisations within the country to recover from cyber security incidents. As a part of the qualification process, the auditors are selected by following a strict and rigorous four step empanelment procedure.

From risk analysis to the elimination of security vulnerabilities and the overall resilience of business operations, TÜV SÜD in India offers services across all the four pillars - Enterprise security, Data security, Transactional security and Industrial security in the cyber security domain. To know more about TÜV SÜD's cyber security services, please log onto https://www.tuvsud.com/en-in/services/cyber-security.

