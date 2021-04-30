Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks post weekly losses as Beijing's clampdown widens

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by tech firms, after Beijing widened crackdown on fintech companies as financial watchdogs might order them to strengthen compliance with regulations. ** The Hang Seng index fell 2% to 28,724.88, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2% to 10,825.25 points.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:36 IST
Hong Kong stocks post weekly losses as Beijing's clampdown widens

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by tech firms, after Beijing widened crackdown on fintech companies as financial watchdogs might order them to strengthen compliance with regulations.

** The Hang Seng index fell 2% to 28,724.88, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2% to 10,825.25 points. ** For the week, HSI declined 1.2% while HSCE shed 2.2%.

** Tech stocks led the slide on Friday amid mounting regulatory concerns. ** The Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng IT index retreated 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

** Chinese financial watchdogs on Thursday summoned 13 internet platforms engaged in finance business, including heavyweights Tencent and ByteDance, the central bank said. ** Data on Friday showed China's factory activity expanded at a slower pace and missed forecasts in April as supply bottlenecks and rising costs weighed on production and overseas demand lost momentum.

** Tensions between Beijing and Washington also added to the pressure, as tech firms are seen vulnerable to the rift between two of the world's largest economies. ** U.S. President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.93%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.83%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4698 per U.S. dollar at 0842 GMT, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.472.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 35.61% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021