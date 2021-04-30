Left Menu

Alibaba freezes executive pay amid China's curbs on big tech -sources

It usually decides pay rises for most employees in April. The Alibaba business empire has come under intense scrutiny in China since billionaire founder Jack Ma's stinging public criticism of the country's regulatory system in October.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:46 IST
Alibaba freezes executive pay amid China's curbs on big tech -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay for senior executives in 2021 and is instead giving junior staff bigger salary increases, sources said, to preserve its workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.

Hundreds of top-tier executives at Alibaba are not entitled to salary hikes this year unless they performed extraordinarily, four sources familiar with the matter said. The Hangzhou-based company, though, has offered considerable wage increases to junior staff, they said.

The pay moves mark a departure from the usual for Alibaba, which has been the focal point of China's months-long crackdown on the mainland's big and powerful technology companies on worries about their market dominance and ability to sway public opinion. Its management-level executives, over the years, received on average a 5% to 10% pay rise annually and were also given stock incentives, one source said.

In a statement to Reuters, Alibaba did not directly comment on the pay freeze for executives but said: "Talent is Alibaba Group's most important asset. We have a robust and competitive compensation system that reflects our priorities in cultivating our next generation of talents." The sources declined to be named as they were not allowed to speak to the media.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares fell more than 2.5% on Friday, in line with a weak broader market. Alibaba, which runs businesses from e-commerce to cloud computing to logistics to entertainment, employed more than 252,000 staff as of 2020. It usually decides pay rises for most employees in April.

The Alibaba business empire has come under intense scrutiny in China since billionaire founder Jack Ma's stinging public criticism of the country's regulatory system in October. It was fined a record 18 billion yuan ($2.78 billion) earlier in April after an anti-monopoly probe found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has aimed recently at China's large tech giants, in particular, mirroring increased scrutiny of the sector in the United States and Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVID;CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute.

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh die due to COVIDCM Nitish Kumar pays tribute....

Russia says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'

Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Friday that U.S. social network Twitter was complying with its demand to remove content banned in Russia, but that it was still taking too long to do so.It said Twitter had removed...

Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season

The government on Friday set a record rice production target of 104.3 million tonne for the kharif season of 2021-22 crop year July-June.Rice is the main crop grown in the kharif season, sowing of which begins with the onset of southwest mo...

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021