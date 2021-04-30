Left Menu

Samir Seksaria to take charge as TCS CFO on May 1

During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the companys financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring, TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.He also thanked Ramakrishnan for his invaluable contributions to the organisation.I am truly honored to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:21 IST
Samir Seksaria to take charge as TCS CFO on May 1

Country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said Samir Seksaria will take over as the company's Chief Financial Officer on May 1, 2021.

He succeeds V Ramakrishnan who will be retiring on Friday.

The board of directors, at its meeting held on April 12, 2021, had appointed Samir Seksaria as the CFO.

Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning, and business finance functions. He started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company's IPO.

''I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company's financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring,'' TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

He also thanked Ramakrishnan for his invaluable contributions to the organisation.

''I am truly honored to be offered the role of Chief Financial Officer. I am thankful to the board and the management for giving me this position of responsibility. I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units, and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth,'' Seksaria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...

Erdogan says Turkey expects more COVID-19 vaccine supplies soon

Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and will not have issues with procurement, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss more supplies with Russian and Chinese leaders.Speaking two days after his...

EXCLUSIVE-As U.S. prepared exit, Taliban protected foreign bases but killed Afghans

Taliban fighters have protected western military bases in Afghanistan from attacks by a rival, or rogue Islamist groups for over a year under a secret annex to a pact for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces by May 1, three Western officials w...

Steeped in spycraft, cybersecurity firm Darktrace rockets on London debut

Darktrace, a cybersecurity company advised by former MI5 and CIA spymasters, leapt more than 40 on its market debut on Friday, delivering a boost to the London market after the spectacular flop of Deliveroo last month. The company was price...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021